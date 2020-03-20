Maryville, Mo……

Gary C. Ellis, 77, Maryville, Mo., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020.He passed away at his home, surrounded by the angels of heaven and his beloved wife and family.

Gary was born in rural Gentry County, Missouri, on the family farm, on April 8, 1942, to Marsh H. and Ruby P. (McGinley) Ellis.

He went to King City High School, graduating in 1960.

On February 24, 1979, Gary married the former Jacqueline Key of Lennox, Iowa.

Gary’s early job history included Dugdale’s Meat Packing, and management of Place’s Department Stores in N.W. Missouri and S.W. Iowa.

Always a farmer and cattleman at heart, Gary became a leader in the N.F.O. (National Farmers Organization), and the Great Plains Cattle Co., for which He traveled all across the midwest and western states as a keynote speaker.

Gary retired in recent years from Consumer’s Oil Co. in Maryville.

His passion for raising cattle included the breeding of many varieties of beef and “Beefalo”, which was quite popular for a time.

Gary was an expert gardener, a quality learned from his dad, and his labors produced everything from gooseberries, currants, strawberries, to fruit trees of every variety, a vineyard, and all the staples of a well stocked household.

He was an excellent cook and home canner, in his own right.

Gary’s culinary delights were enjoyed by many, not to mention his homemade wines.

He especially loved wildlife and the great outdoors.

Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman. Hand fishing, harvesting wild game, mushroom hunting and the like.

His children joyfully recall the many times he would bring home an orphaned raccoon, badger, rabbit, possum, geese, or deer.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 40+ years, Jacquie, of the home, children, David Ellis, Agency, Mo., Rick (Shirley) Ellis, Colchester, Ct.,, Marcia (Jonathan) Garlock, Maysville, Mo., Jeanette (Dwayne) Reeder, Del Ray Beach, Fl., Scott Ellis, Kansas City, Mo.,Grandchildren, Jonathan (Anna) Garlock, King City, Mo., Keely (Mike) Westfall, Ft. Collins, Co., Philip Ellis, Colchester, Ct., Krystin King, St. Joseph, Mo., Heather (Justin) Summy, St. Joseph, Mo., Marissa (Tyson) Moran, St. Joseph, Mo., Ashley (John) Miles, San Diego, Ca.,Great grandchildren, England, Jonny, Nora, Olivia, Liam, Lincoln, Piper, Jax, Coleman, Gracie, Lani, and a multitude of other relatives and a host of dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Wayne Ellis, and nephew Clint Marshall.

Funeral service will be held at the Countryside Christian Church in Maryville, Mo., on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock Sr.,of Pleasant Hill Church and Pastor Jonathan Garlock Jr., of First Christian Church officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

Visitation will be held at the Countryside Christian Church, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville,Mo.

Memorials: to the Pleasant Hill Children’s & Youth Camp in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com