Gary Culbertson, 64

Visitation: Sunday, October 25th, 2020 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM @ Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. 310 Fremont-Wathena, KS.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 4:49 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gary Culbertson, 64, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Gary was born on September 28, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Harold and Betty (Belcher) Caldwell.

He worked for Prime Tanning, Hurricane cleanups and Triumph Foods.

Gary married Kim Monical on October 22, 2016 at the Wathena Community Building. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Culbertson.

Survivors, wife, Kim Monical Culbertson

Son, Gary Dale Culbertson, step-children, Justin Armes and Ryliegh Armes

Father and mother, Harold and Betty Caldwell

Sisters, Annette (Kevin) Phillips, Cheryl (Ted) Still, Tammy (Kevin) Frappier

and Cindy (Monte) Jennings

3 grandsons and 3 granddaughters

Numerous nieces and nephews

Visitation: 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Following visitation the family will gather at the Elwood Community Center for food and fellowship.

There is no scheduled service.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gary Culbertson Memorial Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com

