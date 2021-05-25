Clear
Gary Daniel Piper, 48

Gary Daniel Piper, 48, of Cameron, MO, passed away April 29, 2021.

Posted: May 25, 2021 2:23 PM

Cameron, MO- Gary Daniel Piper, 48, of Cameron, MO, passed away April 29, 2021. Gary was born February 25, 1973 to Gary L. and Clara L. (Turpin) Piper.

Gary was a 1991 graduate of Cameron High School. He worked on the assembly line for Ford Motor Company for 25 years and was a member of UAW 249. Gary loved his family and friends, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors.

He is survived by: sons, Blake Piper and Jacob Daniel Piper, both of Kansas City, MO; father and mother Gary Lee and Clara Piper of Cameron, MO; brother Darren Piper, Liberty, MO.

Services: 7:00 PM, Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM prior to the service.

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

