Gary D. Vanderslice

1939-2019

Winston, Missouri- Gary Dean “Butch” Vanderslice, 79, Winston, passed away on November 28, 2019.

Butch was born on December 20, 1939 in Santa Rosa, MO to Everett and Ruby (Beeler) Vanderslice.

Butch was a 1957 graduate of Winston High School. He worked at General Motor, before retiring.

Survivors: wife, Mae; son, Bruce; daughter, Sheila; 7 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren.

No service is scheduled. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.