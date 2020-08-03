Clear
Gary Dewayne Holley, 69

Visitation: Monday, August 3rd, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Turner Family Funeral Home. 603 S. Sloan Street, Maysville, MO 64469. ■ Service: Monday, August 3rd, 2020 2:00 PM @ Turner Family Funeral Home.

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 11:49 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gary Dewayne Holley
1950-2020

Maysville, MO….Gary Dewayne Holley passed away July 31, 2020 at his home.

Gary was born December 22, 1950, in Coffey, Missouri to Arch and Dorothy (Burton) Holley.

He married Kathy (Mcfee)-Holley. Two children were born to this union. He later married Mary Lou (Ashlock) Holley, September 4, 1991.

Gary retired due to health issues in 2015.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Arch and Dorothy Holley; son, Gary Wayne Holley; sisters, Norma Jean Watkins, Wanda Lea Brown, Donna Rea Stewart, Shirley Holley; and brother, Melvin L. Holley.

Survivors include his wife Mary Lou Holley; daughter, Lisa (Leroy) Troyer; Step-Children Jennifer Ferguson and Thomas Ashlock; grandchildren, Benjamin Troyer, Trenton (Madison) Troyer, Mercadi (Fred) Barot, Allen (Sierra) Eisenbarger, Addie Eisenbarger, Travis Ferguson, & Catlin Ashlock; Great-Grandchildren Grayden, and Eberly Troyer; Sister, Barbara Stufflebean; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Mt. Zion Cemetery, New Hampton, MO.

Visitation: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions: DeKalb County Library

