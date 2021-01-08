Cameron, Missouri- Gary Edward Kunkel, 81, Cameron, passed away December 20, 2020.

Gary was born December 1, 1939, in Burlington Junction, Missouri to George and Lulu (Damgar).

He was a graduate of Horrace Mann High School, class of 1957.

Gary was a delivery route man for Meadow Gold / Anderson Erickson until his retirement in 1999.

Preceding him in death: his parents, George and Lulu Kunkel and daughter, Karla Ogelby.

Survivors: wife, Sharon Ann, of the home; children, Randy Kunkel and Jeff (Holly) Kunkel, both of Maryville, Missouri and Kayla Kunkel, Ravenwood, Missouri; step-children, Kristi (John) Lesmeister, Cameron, Missouri, Terrie (Jeff) Miller, Oregon, Missouri and Gary McLaughlin, Columbia, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and sister, Ruth Baltas, St. Joseph, Missouri.

There will be no scheduled service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.