Gary Edward Kunkel, 81

Gary Edward Kunkel, 81, Cameron, passed away December 20, 2020.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 4:02 PM

Gary was born December 1, 1939, in Burlington Junction, Missouri to George and Lulu (Damgar).
He was a graduate of Horrace Mann High School, class of 1957.
Gary was a delivery route man for Meadow Gold / Anderson Erickson until his retirement in 1999.
Preceding him in death: his parents, George and Lulu Kunkel and daughter, Karla Ogelby.
Survivors: wife, Sharon Ann, of the home; children, Randy Kunkel and Jeff (Holly) Kunkel, both of Maryville, Missouri and Kayla Kunkel, Ravenwood, Missouri; step-children, Kristi (John) Lesmeister, Cameron, Missouri, Terrie (Jeff) Miller, Oregon, Missouri and Gary McLaughlin, Columbia, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and sister, Ruth Baltas, St. Joseph, Missouri.
There will be no scheduled service.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

We had a cloudy and foggy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Friday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
