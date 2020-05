Gary Eugene Winters

1960-2020

Gary Eugene Winters, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed Saturday, May 16, 2020.

He was born June 21, 1960 in Colorado.

He worked as a handyman for most of his life.

Gary was loving, caring and would give you the shirt off his back if someone needed it.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at www.simplifyfunerals.com.