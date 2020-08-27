Gary F. DeVault, 71, formerly of Wathena, Kansas passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Gary was born on December 24, 1948 to Fay and Elsbeth “Elsie” (Werner) DeVault.

He was truck driver.

Gary married Darlene (Proctor) Snodgrass on August 18, 1984 in Blair, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 13, 2009. He was also preceded in death by parents and brother, Jack DeVault.

Survivors; Daughters, Kathy (John) Blake and Brenda (George) Burgess, St. Joseph, Mo,

Missy (Dennis) Mustain, Kansas City, Mo.

Tina Snodgrass, Fayetteville, NC and Carrie De Vault

Sons, Walter (Sherry) Snodgrass, Bluffton, Indiana

Wayne (Becky) Snodgrass, Harper, Iowa

Wally (Tab) Snodgrass, Independence, Kansas

Wendell Snodgrass (Jaime), Odessa, Texas,

Guy DeVault and Dayton DeVault.

Sisters, Judy Schubert, St. Joseph, Missouri and Carla Bradshaw, Maryville, Missouri

Numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren

Graveside service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020.

At the Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

There is no scheduled visitation. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: Harbor Hospice of Missouri.