Gary Glen Copeland, 84, of St. Joseph, Mo, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. Gary was born on June 26, 1935, in Powhattan, KS, to Alice and Leonard Byers. At an early age he was adopted by Birdella and Glenn Copeland. He was preceded in death by his biological parents, biological siblings, parents Birdella and Glenn Copeland, Ada Copeland (wife), and Julie Copeland (daughter). Survivors include: daughter, Linda (Steve) Doles, St. Joseph, son, Scott (Kristi) Copeland of the home; Grandchildren: Christopher (Mary), Matthew (Brittany), Kelsey, Lindsay (Jeff), Andrew, Kayla, and Anthony. Great grandchildren: Jaselyn, Addison, Jayton, Kayson, Teagon, Matthew, Kynlee, and Elias, best friend, Kenny Richey; biological brother, Warren Rodgers (Grand Island, NE); Many brother and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary graduated from Reserve High School. He coached with Special Olympics for 40 plus years. A member of Hyde Valley United Methodist Church, and then became a member at South Park United Methodist Church after Hyde Valley closed. When Gary retired from working at Crouser International Trucking, Crouch Brothers and Dougdale. He loved to shop at garage sales or any place he could get a deal, taking care of Julie, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Funeral services will be 2pm Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial donations should be made to Grace Evangelical (STORM choir), South Park United Methodist Church, or to Pivotal Point Transitional Housing or PP Thrift Shoppe. Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com