Gary Howard Roberts, 79

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 10:35 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gary Howard Roberts 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday September 27, 2020 in Saint Joseph. He was born December 8, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Vena & James Roberts. He graduated from Central High School, and worked at Western Regional Diagonostic Correction Center as a Corrections officer. He served in the United States Navy. Gary was preceded in death by his sister Norma Holzhauser, and his parents. He is survived by 2 nieces Melissa Holzhauser who was his caretaker, and Marsha Holzhauser. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
