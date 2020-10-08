Gary Howard Roberts 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday September 27, 2020 in Saint Joseph. He was born December 8, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Vena & James Roberts. He graduated from Central High School, and worked at Western Regional Diagonostic Correction Center as a Corrections officer. He served in the United States Navy. Gary was preceded in death by his sister Norma Holzhauser, and his parents. He is survived by 2 nieces Melissa Holzhauser who was his caretaker, and Marsha Holzhauser. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com