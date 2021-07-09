Gary J. Anderson, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
He was born to John and Betty (Graves) Anderson on October 31, 1953.
Gary graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his father, John Anderson; siblings, Patti Sullivan, Chuck, Mark, Hallie and Greg Anderson; and numerous extended family.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
