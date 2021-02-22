Gary J. Fountain, 70, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Friday, February 19 , 2021 at his home, with his wife by his side.

Gary was born on June 13, 1950 in Shamrock, Oklahoma, to the late James and Georgia (Melton) Fountain.

Gary was an over the road truck driver and retired from Ruan Truck Line.

Gary loved watching NCIS shows and playing with his Dobermans and foals.

Gary is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Harr) Fountain, of the home; step-son, which was looked upon as a son, Rick Cowden; five grandchildren, Darr, Elizabeth, Ashley, Conner and Tristen Cowden; three great-grandchildren, Emily and Xander Alysworth and Luna Cowden.

Mr. Fountain has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. A celebration of life will be held in May.