Gary L. Blanton, 74

Visitation: Sunday, December 15th, 2019 4:00 PM - 6:00 Pm @ Harman Rohde Funeral Home, 128 N. Main, Troy, KS 66087. Service: Monday, December 16th, 2019 11:00 AM @ First Christian Church. 120 S. Liberty, Troy, KS 66087

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gary L. Blanton
June 07, 1945 - December 11, 2019

Gary L. Blanton, 74, of Troy, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri

Gary was born in Troy, Kansas to Lawrence Lee Blanton Sr. and Evelyn (Campbell) Blanton on June 7, 1945. He lived all his life in Doniphan County and married the love of his life, Linda Speaks Blanton, whom he was happily married to for 54 years. In this union they had 3 children. Besides his farming he had several other occupations.

He was member of the Troy Christian Church, Kansas Cattleman Association, National Cattleman Association, American Quarter Horse Association, American Paint Horse Association and past Lion’s Club Member of Highland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.

Additional survivors include; Brother, John Blanton, Ellinwood, Kansas

Spouse, Linda Blanton, Troy, Kansas.

3 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Many nephews and nieces.

FUNERAL: Monday, December 16, 2019 – 11:00 A.M.

At: First Christian Church in Troy

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday 4-6 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy. Friends may call after 12 noon Saturday.

Memorials: Troy Christian Church.

www.harmanrohde.com

