Gary L. Cindrich, 67

No scheduled services.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 9:57 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gary L. Cindrich
1952-2020

Gary L. Cindrich, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
He was born November 14, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth (Jeschke) Cindrich.
Survivors include children, Heather Losson (Ron), Michael Cindrich, Amy Cindrich; 5 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Bill Cindrich (Brenda); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online obituary and guestbook at www.simplifyfunerals.com

