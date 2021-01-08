Gary Lee Hamm, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday December 14, 2020 at his home in St. Joseph. He was born April 5, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Dorma & Clarence Hamm. He married Karen Currier, the mother of his 3 children, they later divorced. He attended Lafayette High School and worked for Crouse Milling, Wonder Bread and Friskies. Gary enjoyed playing softball and cards, He also enjoyed fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. Most of all, he loved his family and his children. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Donita Kier, Marilee Grippando, Patti Guardado, Karen Whitten and Judith Marcell Root. He is survived by children, Shannon (Gary Jr.) Kretzer of St Joseph, Amy Gaddie of Springfield, MO and Scott Hamm of St. Joseph, brothers, Dean (Cindy) Hamm, of St. Joseph and Roy (Kathy) Hamm of St Joseph, 6 grandchildren, Haze, Caleb, Emma, Molly, Max, and Paisley. Memorial Services with live stream will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Dave Mejia officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Hamm has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.