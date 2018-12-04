Gary Lee Norman
1947-2018
Gary Lee Norman, 71, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018, at his home.
He was born June 6, 1947, to Woodrow, Sr., and Gladys (Devine) Norman in East Chicago, Indiana.
Survivors include his children, brother, and mother.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
