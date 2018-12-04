Clear
Gary Lee Norman, 71, Savannah, Missouri

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 2:05 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Gary Lee Norman
1947-2018

Gary Lee Norman, 71, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018, at his home.
He was born June 6, 1947, to Woodrow, Sr., and Gladys (Devine) Norman in East Chicago, Indiana.
Survivors include his children, brother, and mother.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

