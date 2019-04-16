Gary's Obituary

Gary Leo Walker, 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence.

Gary was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 27, 1954 to Richard and Lucy (Schmidt) Walker.

He attended St. Patrick's Grade School and was a member of the 1973 graduating class of Lafayette High School.

Mr. Walker retired from driving a cab. He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5067.

He loved to dream about going fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gary is survived by brothers; Frank (Cindy) Walker, Pete (Linda) Walker, sisters; Sheri (Terry) Harris, Janne (Cary) Otwell and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Walker has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services are scheduled.