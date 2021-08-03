Clear
Gary Lyle Judd 68

Gary Lyle Judd 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday July 24, 2021. He was born July 12, 1953 in Pleasantonville, California son of the late Luella & Lyle Judd. He married Brenda Hall on June 14, 1980 and she survives of the home. He graduated from San Lorenzo High School, in California, and worked at Denny's restaurant for 20 years, and Houlihan's restaurant for 10 years, as a Cook. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed watching drag car racing, playing video games, music and his motorcycle, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers, Mike and Don Judd. Survivors include wife, Brenda Judd of the home, sons Brandon (Brandy) Hall, Niagara Falls, NY, and Richard Judd, Brandon, SD, daughters, Kelli (Mike) Herrington, St. Joseph, Krystal (Jered) Bowen, Savannah, MO, and Katie (Josh) Keller, St. Joseph, MO, and 17 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated following the services under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
