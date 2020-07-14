Gary Lynn Bennington, 73

Gary L Bennington

January 11, 1947 - July 12, 2020

Gary Lynn Bennington, the son of Conley Mark and Lois Evelyn (Herron) Bennington, was born on January 11, 1947, in Hamburg, Iowa. He attended Mound City High School, Mound City, Missouri, graduating in 1965. On February 6, 1966, Gary entered the United States Army Reserves and served his country four years, receiving his honorable discharge on December 26, 1971.

Gary farmed with his dad, Conley, on the Mound City bottom until 1968, when his dad purchased Conley Bennington Chevrolet and Gary worked as a mechanic in the garage. In 1970, he began farming in Langdon, Missouri.

On January 20, 1970, Gary was united in marriage to Jayne Ann Ottmann. They made their home in Langdon. Due to the flood of 1993, they moved to Rock Port, Missouri where they lived to present time.

Gary farmed the Langdon bottom for 50 years where he loved combining his crops and working the dirt. Even though Gary’s health was deteriorating, he still wanted to “shred the weeds”. He was meticulous about how everything looked, weeds sprayed, grass mowed, and rows straight. Gary also helped put up flags at Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port every year for Memorial Day.

Gary was a member of the First Lutheran Church and Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port. He also played in the Langdon, Watson, and Rock Port Pitch Tournaments. Gary had a small group of friends that he enjoyed spending time with. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by brothers, Ronnie and Dale Bennington; brother-in-law, Kenneth Young. Survivors include wife, Jayne Ann Bennington; children, Michael Bennington, Overland Park, Kansas, Michelle (Jason) Garst, Rock Port, Mark (Caitlain Bantam) Bennington, Rock Port; grandchildren, Ryland Garst and Ellie Garst; siblings, Karen Young, Mound City, Gale (Debbie) Bennington, Chesterfield, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bennington, Rock Port, Jane (Mark) Hausman, St. Joseph, Missouri; brothers-in-law, Keith (Phyllis) Ottmann, Rock Port, James (Rita Stevens) Ottmann, Tarkio, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 16, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.

Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port where the family will receive friends from 6-7 P.M.

Interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

Memorials: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com