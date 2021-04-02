Gary Lynn Giseburt 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 in St. Joseph. He was born July 31, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Arrah & Owen Giseburt. He graduated from Benton High School, and he worked at Seitz Foods. He was a member of the Worldwide Church of God. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Vicky Lee Giseburt, and brother, James Giseburt. Survivors include: 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, brother, Richard Giseburt, sisters, Judy (Monte) Kaelin, and Nancy Brune. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
