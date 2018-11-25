Gary M. Younger March 12, 1942 - November 25, 2018

Gary Max Younger, 76, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at his home near Maryville.

Gary was born on March 12, 1942 in Maryville. His parents were James Madison and Nellie Ruth (Williams) Younger, and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his siblings, Ilene Doris, Orlene Deloris Younger, and Jimmy Elwin Younger, all in infancy, and his brother Leland Dewayne Younger.

Gary proudly served his country from 3-12-1959 to 8-31-1980 in the US Army. He retired as a Master Sergeant E-8, after 21 years of service. He had spent 4 years in Vietnam as an Engineer.

He was a life member in the American Legion, the VFW, the USO, and the ARMA (Racing Association). He had lived in the State of Georgia, in Chillicothe, MO, and Germany. He enjoyed car racing in Germany, and he collected coins.

He lived by the motto “Being who I was, When I was, and Where I was”.

After the military, Gary owned his own upholstery shop for 23 years, and was a carrier for the St. Joseph NewsPress, St. Joseph, MO, for 13 years.

On March 18, 1995, Gary was united in marriage to Irina V. Younger, in Uzlovaya, Russia. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children, Dimitry A. Younger, Ft. Dodge, IA, Vladimir E. Younger, Kansas City, MO, Sandra E. Younger, Los Angeles, CA, Sonja M. Younger, Washington State, Roger L. Younger, Washington State, Georg Younger, Portland, OR, and Tanja L. Younger, Burlington Junction, MO; his siblings, Kirby (Karen) Younger, Oregon, MO, Kynard Younger, Guthrie, OK, Nadine Wright, Kansas City, MO, Karen (Harold) Brantmyer, Mound City, MO: 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial with military honors will be on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at the National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. Friends and family can gather at the funeral home at 10:00 AM Tuesday prior to leaving for the cemetery at 10:30 AM.

The services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.