Clear

Gary O. Burgess, 83

Service: Friday, December 27th, 2019 1:30 PM @ The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. 7 North Carriage Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gary O. Burgess, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away December 22, 2019.

Gary was born August 20, 1936 in St. Joseph, MO to the late William and Sadie (Jeffers) Burgess. He worked at the Bishop's Storehouse in California, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in St. Joseph, MO.

He is survived by his niece, Sharon Randall, with whom he resided with for 20 years; nephews Kenny Burgess, Jr and Ross Burgess; brother, Buddy Burgess (Washington, IN); and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death are his parents; brothers, William, Alfred, Lloyd, Kenny, Sr. and Jack; sisters, Vivian Huffman, Betty, Dorothy, Evelyn Hakes, Luella Nelson; and the love of his life, Donna Puett.

Services will be 1:30 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. 7 N Carriage Dr. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories