Gary O. Burgess, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away December 22, 2019.

Gary was born August 20, 1936 in St. Joseph, MO to the late William and Sadie (Jeffers) Burgess. He worked at the Bishop's Storehouse in California, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in St. Joseph, MO.

He is survived by his niece, Sharon Randall, with whom he resided with for 20 years; nephews Kenny Burgess, Jr and Ross Burgess; brother, Buddy Burgess (Washington, IN); and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death are his parents; brothers, William, Alfred, Lloyd, Kenny, Sr. and Jack; sisters, Vivian Huffman, Betty, Dorothy, Evelyn Hakes, Luella Nelson; and the love of his life, Donna Puett.

Services will be 1:30 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. 7 N Carriage Dr. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church.