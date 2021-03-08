Clear
Gary R. Smith, 70

Gary R. Smith, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021.

He was born January 22, 1951 in Waverly, Missouri to Clarence and Juanita (Bristow) Smith.
Gary married Jean Marie Blackston June 27, 1981. She survives of the home.
He was a lifetime member of HOG, St. Joseph Harley Davidson. He worked for Mead Products for over 30 years, then later retired from Harley Davidson.
Gary enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, music, BBQ’s, and family gatherings with all his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Sandy Smith; stepmother, Anna Smith.
Additional survivors include children, Angela High (Brian), Jeremy Smith, Stacy Huffman (Rashad), Jeffery Smith, Jennifer Briggs; grandchildren, Kaliey, Billy, Alec, Kayden, Kolton, Hayden, Hunter, Nikolas, Cecilia, Ethan, Lane, Savannah Jo, Tatum; great-grandson, Ca’Thyeis; siblings, Kathy Wills (Ernie), Butch Smith (Joan), Jim Busby (Dena); his beloved dogs, Jake and Katie; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Temperatures started out on the mild side with most areas in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday was another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. With the dry conditions outdoor burning should be avoided Monday and Tuesday as low humidity and gusty winds continue. Winds will stay breezy over the next few days with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. A more active pattern of weather will settle in for most of this week with our first chance of light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A better chance for more moderate to heavy rain with possibly a few thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. That front will stall south of our area late in the week, providing several more chances for rain throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the cold front rolls through with highs back in the 50s.
