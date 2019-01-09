Gary R. Cluck 60, of Saint Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Saint Joseph. He was born October 17, 1958 in Wathena , KS, son of Norma and Clarence Cluck Jr.. He graduated from Wathena High School. He worked as a Union Carpenter. Gary enjoyed boating, fishing, carpentry and working outdoors, Gary was preceded in death by father, Clarence Cluck Jr., and brother, Billy Cluck. Survivors include, companion, Leanna Ward of Saint Joseph, mother, Norma Cluck, sister, Joyce Theis of Wathena, KS and 2 daughters and several grandchildren.
Mr. Cluck has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funreal Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Related Content
- Gary Ray Cluck October 17, 1958 - January 9, 2019
- Douglas Wayne Bembrick October 17, 1958 - October 3, 2018
- John Arlen Hunter September 11, 1958 - January 1, 2019
- Stephen Wayne "Rosie" Rosenbohm October 26, 1958 - October 04, 2018
- Gary Brady March 19, 1966 - January 1, 2019
- Darrell Ray Adams October 12, 1963 - October 15, 2018
- Robert Keith Collins February 17, 1933 – January 4, 2019
- Dick Denney October 24, 1923 - January 8, 2019
- Herbert Walter Wallner October 10, 1932 - January 02, 2019
- Raymond "Ray" T. Guardado October 30, 1942 - May 1, 2018