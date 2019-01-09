Gary Ray Cluck October 17, 1958 - January 9, 2019

Gary R. Cluck 60, of Saint Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Saint Joseph. He was born October 17, 1958 in Wathena , KS, son of Norma and Clarence Cluck Jr.. He graduated from Wathena High School. He worked as a Union Carpenter. Gary enjoyed boating, fishing, carpentry and working outdoors, Gary was preceded in death by father, Clarence Cluck Jr., and brother, Billy Cluck. Survivors include, companion, Leanna Ward of Saint Joseph, mother, Norma Cluck, sister, Joyce Theis of Wathena, KS and 2 daughters and several grandchildren.

Mr. Cluck has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funreal Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.