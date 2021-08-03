Gary Rex Huffman, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021.

He was born February 24, 1961 in St. Joseph to Charles Jewell and Moneta Mae (Kenerson) Huffman. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1979.

Gary married Ann Colleen Farley on December 5, 1980. She survives of the home.

He was a respiratory therapist at Mosaic Life Care for 35 years.

Gary loved fly-fishing and music. He loved his family and friends. His sense of humor and caring nature were appreciated by all who knew him.

He was a longtime member of Word of Life Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Stephen (LeLinda) and Patrick Huffman.

Survivors include his wife, Ann; children, Aubrey Sedlacek, and Abram Huffman; grandchildren, Landon, Ali and Nolan; siblings, Marvin Huffman (Donna), and Shirley Shanks (Michael); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Word of Life Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.