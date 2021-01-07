Clear
Gary Roberts, 71

Gary Roberts, 71, Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 2:15 PM

Gary Roberts, 71, Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.
He was born October 12, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Eugene and Juanita (Anderson) Roberts.
Gary married Marie Wallace on June 3, 1988. She survives of the home.
He worked in customer service for the BNSF railroad.
Gary was a former member of Copeland Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Birdville Baptist Church in Haltom City, Texas, American Legion, NE Ministries, Good News Club at Birdville Elementary School and St. Nick’s Closet.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Billy Roberts.
Survivors include his wife; children, James Roberts (Mary), Carrie Blakley (Ronnie), and Nathan Roberts (Makayla Booker); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Steve (Angie) and Greg (Mary) Roberts; sisters, Judy Wells, Cathy Stewart and Marcie Gensheer (Scott); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Birdville Baptist Church, St. Nick’s Closet or the Good News Club. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
