Gary Ronnie Westcott, Sr.

1941-2018

Gary Ronnie Westcott, Sr., 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born January 6, 1941, to Arlin and Lillian (Chamberlain) Westcott in Savannah, Missouri.

Gary married Mary Theresa Guardado on January 27, 1972, in Kansas City, Missouri. She survives of the home.

He worked at B.F. Goodrich Aerospace for 27 years, retiring in 2012. Gary then worked as an auctioneer until retirement.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a life member of Downtown Sertoma.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Inez Westcott; brother, Gene Westcott; sister, Ruby Reynolds; and son, Larry Westcott.

Survivors include his wife; children, Gary Westcott, Jr., (Joni), St. Joseph, Brenda Wood (Lance), Platte City, Missouri, and Tim Westcott, St. Joseph, Lois Evans (Danny), St. Joseph, Tony Martinez (Shauna) and Steven Martinez, Clearwater, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Westcott (Shirley), Santa Maria, California; two sisters, Beverly Frizell, St. Joseph, and Maryon Edwards (Mark), Minneola, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:00 P.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where friends may call after 3:00 P.M. Sunday. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

