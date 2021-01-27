Gary Shepard, 76

Cameron, MO- Garland (Gary) R Shepard was born February 2, 1944. Gary graduated from Smithville High School, Smithville, MO in 1961. He then attended William Jewell College in Liberty, MO for two years before joining the Navy.

While in the Navy Garland served his country with distinction. One incident during his time of service occurred on October 26, 1978. The Navy P-3C Ocean Surveillance and Anti- Submarine plane Gary was serving on ditched in the open sea between Alaska and Russia near the Aleutian Trench. Out of the 15 servicemen on the aircraft, 10 survived and were picked up by a Russian trawler. After nine days, Master Chief Garland Shepard and the other surviving servicemen were returned home.

Upon retirement from the Navy, Garland lived in Cameron, MO and worked in the computer industry in Leavenworth, KS for 25 years. He was an avid stamp collector. He was a member of the German Philatelic Society and the St. Joseph stamp club.

Garland passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in St. Joseph, MO after a long battle with cancer.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Willard (Dub) and Mary Justice. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia “Pat” (Violett) Shepard, of Cameron, MO; his children Crystal (Patrick) Shepard of Columbia, MO, Michael David Shepard and wife Stephanie of Republic, MO; 2 grandchildren, Simeon Willard Lester Shepard and Gwen Donna Ellen Shepard of Republic, MO.

Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Cameron, MO.

