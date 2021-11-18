Gary Steven Nadolski, M.D., 66, Naples, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021.

He was born December 9, 1954 in St. Joseph to Adam and Norma (Rhoads) Nadolski.

Gary married Patricia Elizabeth (Fee) Nadolski on July 11, 1980.

He was a Central High School graduate and received his undergraduate degree and Medical Degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Prior to his diagnosis of a malignant brain tumor and permanent medical disability, he worked as the medical director for Heartland Regional Medical Center, was a family practice physician and surgeon, and radio, television, and newspaper contributor.

Gary was a devout Catholic, a loving husband and father, and was happiest when with his grandchildren. Family and friends were his greatest joy. The practice of medicine was his passion and he enjoyed golfing, skiing, and hiking in the Colorado mountains.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patricia.

Survivors include daughters, Kristin A. Philips (Jason), Naples, Florida, and Lauren E. Nadolski, Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Princeton, Gabriella, Luke, and Annalise; brother, James A. Nadolski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 2:30 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or any Catholic church or Catholic charity. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.