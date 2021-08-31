Gary W. Patton 78, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Falls City, NE. He was born June 5, 1943 in St. Joseph, son of Laura and Lee Roy "Pat" Patton. He graduated from Faucett High School, class of 1961, and he served in the US Army Reserves. Gary married Sally Johnson on September 24, 1965 in St. Joseph. He retired as a scraper operator with the Operating Engineers, Local 101. He was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, enjoyed playing cards, reading westerns, and traveling out West. A man of integrity, Gary truly loved spending time with his family, and he always cracked a good joke. He was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Sally in 2017, his parents, son, Michael Vaughn Patton, brothers, Dorvin, Delfus, and Aubrey Patton, and sister, Audrey Patton. Survivors include: sons, Brian (Nina) Patton of Tampa, FL, Robin (Mary) Patton of Stewartsville, MO, daughter, Lindie (Brad) Catlin of Salem, NE, 9 grandchildren, siblings, Reatha VanWicklin of Union Star, MO, Darrell (Linda) Patton of St. Joseph, Valta (Scott) Horn of St. Joseph, Allen (Diane) Patton of St. Joseph, and Ardis (David) Poling of Lawson, MO.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Larry Lindsey officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date at Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Mo. Memorials are requested to the Patee Park Baptist or Eastside Baptist Church.