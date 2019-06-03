Gary W. Reed June 18, 1942 - May 31, 2019

Gary Reed, 76, of Bolckow, MO, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence.

Gary was born on June 18, 1942 in Skidmore, MO, to the late Ernie and Mary (Wellington) Reed . He married Emelie Lorenz on July 9, 1976 in Maitland, MO.

She survives him of the home.

He spent his career with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and later doing maintenance for the Andrew County Courthouse.

He loved farming and his animals and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Reed was preceded in death by a sister; Donna Davis, brothers; Elbert and Ernest Reed, step-son; Jerry Lee Burris, Jr. two great nieces; Renee Beers and Margaret Blessington.

Gary is survived by his daughters; Julie (Deryn) Buntrock of Colorado and Robyn Reed of Branson, MO, step-daughter in-law; Karen Burris, sister; Darlene (Fred) Burgess, grandchildren; Matthew (Brittany) Carpenter and Cameron Carpenter, step-grandchildren; Corbin (Christian) Burris and Kaylee (David) Freeman, great-grandson; Wyatt Carpenter, step-great-grandson; Sawyer Burris, sisters-in-law; Jeanie Reed, Peggy Reed, Carol Dorzweiler and Regina Lorenz as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Mo.

The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at our chapel.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Maryville Animal Shelter or to a charity of the donor's choice in Gary's memory.