Gary Warnke

1935-2020

Gary Warnke, 84, Winston, Missouri, passed into his saviors arms Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

He was born November 30, 1935 in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Clarence and Nellie (Wade) Warnke.

Gary married Sharon K. Williams September 5, 1978.

He was a meat-butcher for various grocery stores throughout his life.

Gary was a 39th degree of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the Baptist faith.

He will be remembered for his fun, loving, and humorous ways.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Garrison Glenn.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon Warnke; Daughters, Marie Glenn (Stephen), Susan Leatherman (Andrew), Penny Oestmann (Mark); Grandchildren, Paul and Matthew Glenn, Eric, Zachary, and Daniel Leatherman, Ashley Emerson, Casandra Oestmann; thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Karas, Bette Hodson, Linda Buethe; extended family and friends.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests they be made to Feeding America or The Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.