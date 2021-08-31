Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gary Wayne Bell, 70

Gary Wayne Bell, 70, of Cameron, passed away August 23, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 2:56 PM

Gary Wayne Bell, 70, of Cameron, passed away August 23, 2021.
He was born February 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Lester and Susie (Strain) Bell.

Gary was a graduate of Lafayette High School. He received a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from MWSU, and attended Bear Valley School of Biblical Studies in Denver, Colorado. Gary worked with Outreach for the local Missouri Department of Corrections and was a gospel preacher, serving Northwest Missouri Churches of Christ.

He was a sports fan, enjoying the KC Chiefs, Mizzou Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Gary loved to vacation in Yachats, Oregon and organizing the annual Bell family trips to Texas.

Preceding him in death: his parents, Lester and Susie; 2 brothers, Cleo and Hubert.

Survivors: wife, Linda, of the home; 2 children, Ryan (Shawna) Bell, Lenexa, Kansas and Holly (Chandler) Brown, Great Bend, Kansas; 1 granddaughter, Jozlyn Brown; 2 brothers, Russel Bell, Topeka, Kansas and Danny (Frankie) Bell, St. Joseph, Missouri; sister, Wanda Osburn, Wichita Falls, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: 2:00 PM, August 27, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation one hour prior, 1:00 PM-2:00 PM.
Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.

Memorial Fund: World Video Bible School and/or Voice Of Truth International

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories