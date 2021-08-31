Gary Wayne Bell, 70, of Cameron, passed away August 23, 2021.

He was born February 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Lester and Susie (Strain) Bell.

Gary was a graduate of Lafayette High School. He received a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from MWSU, and attended Bear Valley School of Biblical Studies in Denver, Colorado. Gary worked with Outreach for the local Missouri Department of Corrections and was a gospel preacher, serving Northwest Missouri Churches of Christ.

He was a sports fan, enjoying the KC Chiefs, Mizzou Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gary loved to vacation in Yachats, Oregon and organizing the annual Bell family trips to Texas.

Preceding him in death: his parents, Lester and Susie; 2 brothers, Cleo and Hubert.

Survivors: wife, Linda, of the home; 2 children, Ryan (Shawna) Bell, Lenexa, Kansas and Holly (Chandler) Brown, Great Bend, Kansas; 1 granddaughter, Jozlyn Brown; 2 brothers, Russel Bell, Topeka, Kansas and Danny (Frankie) Bell, St. Joseph, Missouri; sister, Wanda Osburn, Wichita Falls, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: 2:00 PM, August 27, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation one hour prior, 1:00 PM-2:00 PM.

Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.

Memorial Fund: World Video Bible School and/or Voice Of Truth International

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.