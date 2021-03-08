Gary Wayne Collins, 69, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 11, 1951 in Excelsior Springs, MO, son of Wanda and RB Collins. He worked for over 20 years on oil rigs and later owned Show-Me Meats and Seafoods. Gary enjoyed going to auctions, spending time with his family, he loved watching westerns, and enjoyed fishing, raising and wrestling alligators, shooting pool and drinking Mountain Dew. Gary was preceded in death by father, RB Collins, mother, Wanda Collins, sister, Sharon Collins, brother, Ronnie Collins, sister, Teresa Collins, son, Keith Allen Kimler. Survivors include, companion, Karen Lauters of the home, his 2nd Mom, Norma Jones of Belton, MO, daughter, Karen Loe of St. Joseph, and her 2 children, son, Jason (Amy) Markley of Atchison, KS, and his 3 girls, daughter, Brandy Cress of Cheyenne, WY, and her 4 children, daughter, Brittany (David Bracken) Collins of Agency, MO, daughter, Sharon (Christopher) Westcott of Savannah, MO, his grandchildren, Brent, Ronnie, and Nicole Kimler, Xavior Elifrits, David Jr. and Charlie Bracken, Eli and Evaleigh Westcott, numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Gary will be cremated following visitation. Memorials are requested to the friends of the animal shelter.
