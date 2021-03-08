Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gary Wayne Collins, 69

Gary Wayne Collins, 69, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:05 PM

Gary Wayne Collins, 69, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 11, 1951 in Excelsior Springs, MO, son of Wanda and RB Collins. He worked for over 20 years on oil rigs and later owned Show-Me Meats and Seafoods. Gary enjoyed going to auctions, spending time with his family, he loved watching westerns, and enjoyed fishing, raising and wrestling alligators, shooting pool and drinking Mountain Dew. Gary was preceded in death by father, RB Collins, mother, Wanda Collins, sister, Sharon Collins, brother, Ronnie Collins, sister, Teresa Collins, son, Keith Allen Kimler. Survivors include, companion, Karen Lauters of the home, his 2nd Mom, Norma Jones of Belton, MO, daughter, Karen Loe of St. Joseph, and her 2 children, son, Jason (Amy) Markley of Atchison, KS, and his 3 girls, daughter, Brandy Cress of Cheyenne, WY, and her 4 children, daughter, Brittany (David Bracken) Collins of Agency, MO, daughter, Sharon (Christopher) Westcott of Savannah, MO, his grandchildren, Brent, Ronnie, and Nicole Kimler, Xavior Elifrits, David Jr. and Charlie Bracken, Eli and Evaleigh Westcott, numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Gary will be cremated following visitation. Memorials are requested to the friends of the animal shelter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Falls City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Temperatures started out on the mild side with most areas in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday was another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. With the dry conditions outdoor burning should be avoided Monday and Tuesday as low humidity and gusty winds continue. Winds will stay breezy over the next few days with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. A more active pattern of weather will settle in for most of this week with our first chance of light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A better chance for more moderate to heavy rain with possibly a few thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. That front will stall south of our area late in the week, providing several more chances for rain throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the cold front rolls through with highs back in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories