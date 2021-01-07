Clear

Gary Whitmore, 69

Gary Whitmore, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 from complications of Covid-19.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021

He was born September 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Francis and Frances (Vanmeter) Whitmore.
Gary enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father; and twin sister, Sherrie Martin.
Survivors include children, Chris Whitmore (Michelle), Brooke Oehring (Ed), Ty Whitmore (Rachelle); 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; mother, Frances Whitmore; brother, Mike Whitmore (Connie).
In memory of Gary, the family ask that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.


