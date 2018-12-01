Gary William Black July 13, 1941 - December 1, 2018

Gary W. Black
1941-2018
Gary William Black, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
He was born July 13, 1941, to Clarence William and Anna Virginia (Conard) Black in St. Joseph.
Gary served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 until retiring in 1981. He was stationed on the USS Constant MSO-427 and attended the reunion annually. Gary also worked for and retired from the State of Missouri.
He married Toshiko Kosuge on October 25, 1963, and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. She survives of the home.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Black.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Cathy Haggard, St. Joseph; son, Brian Black (Ann), Independence, Missouri; grandchildren, Drake and Cameron Haggard and Christina, Rachael, Matthew, and Ian Black; brothers, Linden Black, St. Joseph, and Greg Black, Denver, Colorado; and other extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
