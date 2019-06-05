Gayle Ann (Hart) Hamlin July 6, 1940 - June 3, 2019

Gayle Ann (Hart) Hamlin, 78, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly June 3, 2019. Gayle was born July 6, 1940 in St. Joseph, to Guy V. and Frances (Ragland) Hart.

She was a graduate of Central High School. She worked for KARE radio and Valley Hope in Atchison; was job coordinator for Alpha Staffing, and had last worked for Esthers Fabric's.

Gayle married Jack Hamlin on May 31, 1968, in Miami, OK, and he preceded her in death on April 7, 2019. Also preceding her in death were her parents, a daughter Dana Brandt, grandson Dallas Hamlin II, and a brother Robert Hart.

Survivors include her children, Mitchell Hamlin, Dallas Hamlin, Ginger Hunninghake (Dick), Rene Hatcher (Jerry), Christopher Hamlin, Jackie Rivera (Pat); 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; her beloved dog Dickens; other relatives and friends.

She was of the Lutheran faith. Gayle loved her family unconditionally. She loved all the holidays that celebrated others, and loved to decorate for each one. She was very creative, crafty, and loved to sew.

Memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.

Services will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 am at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.