Gayle Lynn Wilson September 30, 1954 - August 10, 2019

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 8:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Gayle Lynn Wilson 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home. She was born September 30, 1954 in Newport, Rhode Island, daughter of Jan & Bill Merritt. She graduated from Atchison High School and Vatterott College. She worked at CD Smith until it closed. She enjoyed watching the Royals, Chiefs, and golf on TV. She was a Christian. Gayle was preceded in death by her father, Bill Merritt, and twin brother, Gary Merritt. Survivors include her mother, Jan Merritt, Atchison, KS, two sons: Michael Wilson (Nena Hobson), St. Joseph, MO, and Steven (Shandra) Polley, Sioux City, IA, brothers, Scott, Greg, and Terry Merritt, as well as several nieces and nephews. There are no scheduled services at this time. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

