Gene A. Rethemeyer, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri

an 27 Visitation Sunday, January 27, 2019, 4:00PM - 6:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Jan 28 Service Monday, January 28, 2019, 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Final Resting Place Leavenworth National Cemetery Mt. Muncie Rd Leavenworth, KS

Gene A. Rethemeyer
1936-2019

Gene A. Rethemeyer, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri January 19, 1936.
Gene married Patricia Annette Blecher August 31, 1957. She preceded him in death September 23, 2001.
He was a member of the Eastern Star, Moila Shiners, Masonic Temple, Democratic Club, Marine Corp. League and the Local 77 Firefighters. Gene was a U.S. Marine Veteran, Firefighter and Buchanan County Road Maintenance Supervisor.
Gene enjoyed traveling and camping, telling stories and jokes, and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was very proud of being a Marine, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia Rethemeyer; parents, Charlie and Francis (Greer) Rethemeyer; several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include daughters, Eileen Rethemeyer (Chuck Drowns), Gina Gilbert (Richard); sons, Mark Rethemeyer (Vicki), Steven Rethemeyer (Laura); grandchildren, Nicholas Rethemeyer, Nathan Rethemeyer (Shannon), Michael Rethemeyer, Amanda Rethemeyer, Matthew Gilbert, Shannon Gilbert, Dylan Smith, Serenity Yates (Justin), Raeleen Owens (Charles); sister, JoAnn Maag; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

