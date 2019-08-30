Gene's Obituary

Gene Foster, 70, of Plattsburg, MO, passed away August 27, 2019 at his home.

He was the son of the late Harold P. and Edna M. Foster of St. Joseph, MO.

Gene graduated Lafayette High School, Missouri Western State University and Northwest Missouri State University with research degrees in American frontier history. In addition to three decades teaching at Plattsburg High School, he taught on the MU campus, earned assistant professorship with UMKC and retired as the computer-aided tomography trainer for Homeland Security.

He was proud to have initiated Academic team competition in Plattsburg and helped spread it throughout the KCI Conference. His campaigning led to the duel-credit college classes which allowed Plattsburg High School seniors to graduate with over a full semester of college hours already earned. Decades of students gained experience in the Service Club and the Conclave d'historie, both his creations. He also sponsored local entries in the annual Kansas City Rotary Club Camp Enterprise, connecting four seniors with influencial professionals at a Lake Jacomo camp. His most acclaimed course was the Historical Research Methods class, introducing students to fields of history as diverse as archaeology, land deed research, museum curatorship and archival investigations. He was please that several of his graduates entered many of these fields.

Many patrons and students remember him most as the ringleader of the Plattsburg Community Bus. Through Gene and generous supporters, many students and community guests "From eight to eighty" enjoyed opening night KC Music Hall performances of CATS, Camelot, Phantom, Les Miz, and other major musicals. Bus load of fans, many first-timers, saw Yul Brenner, Robert Goulet, or Sir Richard Harris in their most famous roles and became supporters for life.

Gene loved to explore with friends. He earned a pilot license, learned to drive WWII Ducks, graduated police academy, spent summer as a Worlds of Fun park ranger and worked nearly 500 concerts, escorting many stars. He loved caving, white-water rafting, driving, and Branson. Through his secret Random Act of Kindness club fruit gifts, groceries, or cash mysteriously appeared in unexpected places.

Mr. Foster has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.. He leaves many friends and close cousins who will spread the ashes over his beloved Ozark mountains. There will be no services, but donations may be made to his beneficiary, The Noyes Home for Children, 801 Noyes Boulevard, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

