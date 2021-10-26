Gene Laverentz, 76, of Overland Park passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at a Kansas City hospital.

Gene was born on June 15, 1945 in Bendena, Kansas to William and Ellenora (Ricklefs) Laverentz. He attended Midway-Denton High School and later graduated from Kansas State University in 1967, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry, where he was active in the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and ROTC. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. Gene farmed and raised cattle early in his career and worked in sales most of his life. He lived and farmed in Bendena until the late 80’s, then moved to Garden City, Kansas for over 10 years, and then moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 1998.

Gene is a member of the Advent Lutheran Church in Olathe, Kansas.

He married Charlotte Russell on March 16, 1973 in Bendena. She survives of the home. Gene was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include; son, Brian Laverentz of Overland Park, Kansas

Daughters; Lisa Laverentz of Overland Park, Kansas

Linda Serrano (Anthony) of Louisburg, Kansas

2 grandsons; Wyatt and Cade Serrano

Brothers; Loren Laverentz of St. Joseph, Missouri

Larry Laverentz (Melody) of Lenexa, Kansas

Sister, Carol Haddad of Kansas City, Missouri

Numerous nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: Saturday, October 23, 2021 – 10:30 A.M.

At: St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bendena, Kansas

Burial: Moray Cemetery north of Bendena, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Friday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday.

Memorials: either the St. John’s Lutheran Church or Moray Cemetery c/o funeral home P.O. Box 185 Troy, KS 66087