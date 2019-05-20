Gene's Obituary

Gene McNeal, 90, of St. Joseph, MO, died May 19, 2019 at Living Community. Gene was born October 16, 1928 in St. Joseph, to Russell and Jennie Opal (Cavinee) McNeal.

He was a 1946 graduate of Lafayette High School and served his country in the U.S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean War; receiving an honorable discharge in 1952.

Prior to retirement he was Executive Director of Administration of the Transportation Communication International Union (TCU); retiring December 31, 1988. Gene was a member of the VFW, American Legion #287 Savannah, MO, Am Vets, Elks Club, and served as Adjutant for seven years for American Legion #359 St. Joseph.

He married Mary Ellen Mayse and they were married for 46 years. She preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were an infant daughter Rose Marie McNeal; his parents; four brothers and a sister.

Survivors include seven children, Peggy Maats (Job); Tootsie Bell (Donald); Patrick McNeal (Joan); Kathy McNeal; William A. McNeal (Susan); Michael McNeal (Cathy); Joseph McNeal (Helen); Gene's significant other Valeeta Soltys; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Mr. McNeal has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

