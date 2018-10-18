Geneva Hagee

1924-2018

Geneva Hagee, 94, died October 15 in McKinney, Texas. She had lived in McKinney for 5 years with her son and daughter-in-law, Harlow and Jennifer Hagee, enjoying time with family and the mild winters and sunshine. Prior to moving to Texas, Mrs. Hagee was a 67 year resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, and considered it her beloved home.

Born January 27, 1924, Geneva was the only daughter of Edith (Haering) and William B. Nixon whose families had lived in southwest Iowa near Lenox for generations. Geneva and her three brothers, Dale, Bob and Ray grew up on the farm during the depression, which provided many tales of hard work and endurance and created a deep and lasting bond of love and devotion between them.

Geneva graduated from Nevinville (IA) High School, where she played basketball and tenor saxophone and was Valedictorian of her class. Geneva also graduated from Creston (IA) Junior College and subsequently taught elementary school in Lenox. She married Joy Eldon Hagee on October 27, 1946, and moved to St. Joseph. In St Joseph she enjoyed life with the Hagee family. Rev. and Mrs. E. F. Hagee of Woodson Chapel Christian Church were Joy's parents, and his sisters Bonnie, Etta Marie and Fern, and their families, were also residents of St. Joseph. Joy and Geneva had two children, Annis Joy and William Harlow. When Joy died in 1962, Geneva ran his insurance agency for many years. Geneva also worked at the Northside Community Center as an administrator, eventually attempted a retirement, but found it too dull, so went back to work in retail for several years, well into her eighties. Geneva was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, faithfully attending wards in St. Joseph, MO and McKinney, TX.

Geneva is survived by her brother Dale Nixon of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; her brother Rev. Ray Nixon, and his wife Anne, of Raymore, Missouri; her son Harlow and his wife Jennifer and their children Lauren, Brooke, William and Hannah; her daughter Annis and her husband Jonathan, and their children Sarah and Claire; and also by her great-grandchildren Jack and Bradley, Brooke's sons. She is preceded in death by her husband Joy, her brother Bob, and her parents.

Visitation for Mrs. Hagee will be Monday, Oct. 22 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, 5005 Frederick Blvd, St. Joseph, MO. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct 23 at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7 North Carriage Drive, St. Joseph, MO. A brief graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.