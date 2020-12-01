Geneva L. Carroll, 59

Geneva Lynn Carroll, 59, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Mosiac Life Care, St. Joseph, MO.

She was born in King City, MO, on September 23, 1961. Her parents are Manford Clayton Carr and Barbara D. (Bailey) Carr. Her mother preceded her in death, as well as a brother, Charles Carr.

Geneva graduated from Nodaway Holt High School. She had worked as Med. Tech., at nursing homes and group home in Nodaway County and also in Mound City, MO.

She was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed crochet and spending time with her kids and grandchildren.

On May 3rd, 1980, she was united in marriage to Virgie D. Carroll, at the Christian church in Skidmore, MO. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include her children: Zackery (Michelle) Carroll, Stanberry, MO, Jesse (Miranda) Carroll, Maryville, MO, Vanessa (T.J.) Keever, Burlington Junction, MO, and Torri (Michael) Harkrider, Maryville, MO; her father: Manford Carr and wife, of Greeley, KS; 3 brothers: Ersel (Ester) Carr, Stillwell, KS, John (Arlene) Carr, Olathe, KS, and Manford (Cynthia) Carr, LaHarp, KS; 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Geneva has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials services will be scheduled at a later date. And burial will be in the Groves Cemetery, Skidmore, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to be sent to COVID-19 research.