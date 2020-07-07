Geneva Paulene (Gabbert) Yazel, 97, of Smithville, MO passed away July 2, 2020.

She was born on October 26, 1922 to Aubrey and Mellia Dee (Porter) Gabbert in Smithville where she grew up and graduated from Smithville High School. After graduation she worked for Dr. Arch Spelman.

On November 16, 1941 she was united in marriage to Homer Yazel. After their marriage they lived in Smithville where they made their home.

Geneva opened Kay Furniture in 1965. She was a life long, active member of the First Christian Church of Smithville. She was also a member of the Smithville Historical Society and the Spelman St. Luke’s Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband and sister.

Geneva is survived by her children Bud (Ruth) Yazel, Cheri Thomas and Pamela Teegarden; grandchildren Mylissa Russell, Ryun Yazel, Rene Sonne and Nicki Thomas; several great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

Private Family Graveside Services: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery, Smithville, MO

The family suggest contributions to the First Christian Church of Smithville

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville