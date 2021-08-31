Geneva Ruth (Davies) Kline, 92, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.

Geneva was born on January 31, 1929 in Fanning, Kansas to James H. & Dorothy E. (Keller) Davies. She was a housewife. Geneva moved to Savannah in 1978.

Geneva is a member of the Christ Church in St. Joseph, Missouri

She married John J. Kline on October 6, 1945 in Troy, Kansas. He preceded her in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents, son, James, an infant daughter, 3 sisters; Josephine Bunch, Freda Dhone, Sharon Ream and a brother, James J. Davies, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie R. Morey of Savannah.

Son, Richard Kline of St. Joseph, Missouri

2 sisters; Lucille Wiedmer of Troy, Kansas

Louise Nocks of Springfield, Missouri

5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews

Ruth dearly loved her grandchildren.

GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 – 11:00 A.M.

At the: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas

There will be no scheduled public viewing or visitation

The Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas was in charge of arrangements