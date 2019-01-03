Genevieve A. Winkelman November 24, 1941 - January 1, 2019

Genevieve A. Winkelman

1941-2019

Genevieve A. Winkelman, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born November 24, 1941, to William R. and Martha L. (Conroy) Harvey in St. Joseph. Genevieve graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1960.

She married Daniel Owen Winkelman on May 10, 1997.

Genevieve retired from Shelter Insurance Companies after 19 years.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the Ladies Altar Society, the Companions of the Precious Blood, and the St. Francis Book Club.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, William Moore, Richard Salewicz, Jack Schmidt, and Bill Winkelman.

Survivors include her husband; sons, Steven D. Hall and Michael L. Hall, both of St. Joseph; step-daughters, Wendy A. Green (Glenn), Dyer, Indiana, and Brandy J. Shaban, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Shawna Hoffman, Sherrie Ortega, Jesse Hall, Stephanie Hall, and Lucy Green; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita A. Moore, St. Joseph, Teresa R. Salewicz, Carmel, Indiana, and Victoria J. Schmidt, Fort Worth, Texas; sister-in-law, Versie King, St. Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the St. Francis House of Bread. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.