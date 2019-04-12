Genevieve B. Fisher-Barker, 98, formerly of Clarksdale, MO. passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Somerford Place in Encinitas, California.

Born and raised in Clarksdale, Genevieve was valedictorian of her graduating class at Clarksdale High School. She spent most of her adult life in southern California where she raised her five children. Genevieve belonged to the parish of St George in Ontario, California where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, James Barker, parents, Paul J.and Anne G. (Pankau) Fisher; brothers, Bernard, William, Felix, Clemence, Francis, Vincent and James; sisters, Rose, Lucy, Gertrude, and Mary.

Genevieve is survived by her five children, Suzanne Wingfield (Wayne)-Colorado, James Barker (Susanne)-Alaska, Timothy Barker-Oregon, Judith Mastick (Bill)- California and MaryBeth Barker-California; three grandchildren, Natalie and Rodney Mastick, Rochelle Weaver; and great-grandchild, Connor Weaver.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hurlingen, MO.

Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St Joseph, MO is entrusted with arrangements.

Faith was her anchor, welcomed she will be.