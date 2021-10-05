Genevieve “Genny” Cecilia (Wilmes) Jermain, 79, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 3, 2021, at her home near Burlington Junction, MO.

Genevieve was born in Maryville, MO, on May 29, 1942. Her parents were William Henry and Laura Louise (Thompson) Wilmes.

She had lived in Maryville, then the Guilford and Conception areas, and moved to Burlington Junction in 1972. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1960.

Genevieve worked as a receptionist at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. She had also worked at American Angus, the Cap Factory, and at Beverly Health Care, from 1995 to 2001. She was a farm wife, and manual labor was her way of life and made her the most happy, even after her husband passed away in 1995.

She married Vincent L. Jermain on April 20, 1963, at the old St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Maryville.

Her parents preceded her in death, also her husband, and her siblings: Mary Ann in infancy, JoAnn Archer-Cordell, Mercedes Spire, Bill Wilmes, Jim Wilmes, and Mary Luke.

She was a member and attended St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Burlington Junction, MO, and the Altar Society of the church. She also enjoyed her Thursday coffee group at Hy-Vee.

Her survivors include her children: Sheila (Jim) Calfee, Elmo, MO, Kenny Jermain, Burlington Junction, MO, and Julie (Shane) Moore, Burlington Junction, MO; her siblings: Fred (Darla) Wilmes, Platte City, MO, Laura Luke, Maryville, MO, Dorothy “Dot” Schmitz, Parnell, MO, and Pat (John) Schieber, Maryville, MO; 4 grandchildren: Kendall Calfee, Alan (Jessica) Calfee, Kristina Calfee, and Lexi Moore; 3 great grandchildren: Payden, Jaylon, and Kaylynn Calfee; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Burlington Junction, MO. The burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends at the church from 9-10:00 AM, Wednesday, just prior to the service.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.