Genevieve “Jenny” (Klawuhn) Cook

1921-2018

Genevieve “Jenny” (Klawuhn) Cook, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018.

She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Albert and Jessie (Coder) Klawuhn.

Genevieve married Raymond C. Cook March 25, 1941. He preceded her in death February 2, 1975.

She was of the Baptist Faith and was involved in various church activities, which included being a Sunday School teacher and a Scout Leader for a number of years. Genevieve loved family and gave to charitites like Disabled Veterans.

She loved gardening, especially flowers which she pressed to make pictures. Genevieve also loved traveling, painting, embroridery, book reading and history.

Genevieve was also preceded in death by her daughters, Colleen Swanson and Mary Ann Thompson; granddaughter, Carrie Cook; infant granddaughter, Kathy Thompson; parents; 2 brothers, Albert and James Klawuhn; sister, Betty Riggs; nephew, Jimmy Klawuhn.

Survivors include daughters, Carole Welborn, Marshall, Missouri, and Phyllis Slahorek, St. Joseph, Missouri; sons, Dwayne Cook (Barbara), Amazonia, Missouri and Rusty Cook (Tanya), St. Joseph, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.